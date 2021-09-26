A longtime college football coach announced his son is in the intensive care unit after suffering an injury in a game.

Former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez announced his son, Rhett, is in the hospital. According to the message from Rodriguez, his son suffered a lung injury during a game against Troy.

He was hospitalized following Saturday’s 29-16 win over Troy at Malone Stadium. It’s unclear what his current condition is, but his family is asking for prayers in this moment.

“Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night’s game against Troy,” Rodriguez said on social media.

Rhett Rodriguez is a quarterback for Louisiana-Monroe, where his father is the offensive coordinator.

Rodriguez left Arizona after his father took over as the offensive coordinator for the Warhawks. In three games, Rodriguez has completed 35-of-62 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown.

Our thoughts are with the Rodriguez family.