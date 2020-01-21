Richard Sherman Has Brutally Honest Comment On Jim Harbaugh

Richard Sherman played for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, but the two don’t share much of a relationship anymore – it’s quite the opposite, in fact.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback commented on his relationship – or lack thereof – with Harbaugh prior to last week’s NFC Championship Game.

“There is nothing to mend,” Sherman told The Mercury News. “The bridge was burned down, torn down and built another bridge at another place. But the bridge in this particular relationship will never be rebuilt. I don’t think he is interested in it, and I’m not interested in it.”

Sherman began his career at Stanford as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback. Harbaugh reportedly suggested a transfer for Sherman and felt that he “quit” on the team after undergoing knee surgery in 2008.

The wide receiver then moved to cornerback, where he thrived. Sherman and Harbaugh would reportedly go at it during practice.

“Having been a receiver, Sherman knew what the offense was going to do by the way it lined up. So, he would yell out the formations and splits during practice to aggravate Harbaugh,” then-Stanford co-DC Ron Lynn told The Mercury News.

Sherman and Harbaugh are both big personalities, so it’s not surprising that there were some fireworks between them. Still, it’s unfortunate that their relationship has gotten to this point.

The 49ers, who Harbaugh coached before taking the Michigan job, will take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Sherman and Co. will look to do what Harbaugh could not. The Wolverines’ head coach lost to his brother’s Baltimore Ravens team in Super Bowl XLVII.