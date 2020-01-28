Richard Sherman Has A Ruthless Message For Jim Harbaugh

Richard Sherman has not backed away from any talk about his former college coach, Jim Harbaugh. The two didn’t get along very well toward the end of their time together at Stanford.

“There is nothing to mend,” Sherman previously told The Mercury News. “The bridge was burned down, torn down and built another bridge at another place. But the bridge in this particular relationship will never be rebuilt. I don’t think he is interested in it, and I’m not interested in it.”

Sherman was again asked about his relationship with Harbaugh at Super Bowl Opening Night. He didn’t hold back.

“I wanted to put him out of the league. And once I got that done, I had no animosity toward the 49ers organization,” Sherman said.

Sherman began his career at Stanford as a wide receiver before moving to defense. Harbaugh reportedly suggested a transfer for the now NFL star after he felt that he “quit” on the team after undergoing knee surgery in 2008.

“Having been a receiver, Sherman knew what the offense was going to do by the way it lined up. So, he would yell out the formations and splits during practice to aggravate Harbaugh,” then-Stanford co-DC Ron Lynn told The Mercury News.

Harbaugh left the NFL after the 2014 season and took the Michigan job. Sherman played for the Seahawks from 2011-17 and signed with the 49ers in 2018.

San Francisco is playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013, when Harbaugh led them there as head coach. The 49ers and the Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.