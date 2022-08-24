Ricky Williams Reveals Interesting Suggestion For College Sports

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Running back Ricky Williams #34 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Sun Life Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cleveland defeated Miami 13-10. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Former NFL running back and Texas football legend Ricky Williams has some interesting thoughts on NIL in college sports.

Appearing on the "My Other Passion," podcast, Williams called the NIL the "most interesting" shift in sports business and a "revolutionary" endeavor. But while he expressed his happiness for the players being able to make money, he did say he worries that it could taint the "love of the game" for some.

Williams also said if he were in charge, he'd love to see NIL money handled in a specific way.

"If I did it, I think the money should go in a trust that comes to the player once they graduate," Williams explained. "I think of that just to honor the nature of college. I don't think the players should be exploited, but I also don't think an opportunity to get an education should be taken advantage of or exploited."

It seems like some regulation or tweaking is coming to the NIL world down the road, but Williams' idea is unlikely to happen.

Also, while it might make sense in theory, putting the money in a trust could hurt in practice for players whose families could use the benefits immediately.

It's refreshing to hear such candid thoughts from an all-time college great and someone who went through the process of playing at a high level though.