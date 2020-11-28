A Ridiculous Penalty Was Called In Michigan vs. Penn State Today

Be honest – have you ever heard of an “illegal batting” penalty?

If you have, good for you. If you haven’t, you have now thanks to this afternoon’s game between Michigan and Penn State at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Penn State appeared to be on the way to sealing a win at Michigan on Saturday when the Nittany Lions forced a fumble. However, the fumble recovery was called off due to an “illegal batting” penalty by James Franklin’s team.

College football fans are furious with the penalty rule.

“There is no way that illegal batting penalty was meant to do what it just did in the Penn State game,” Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

There is no way that illegal batting penalty was meant to do what it just did in the Penn State game. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 28, 2020

“Illegal batting… lol What a stupid, but hilarious rule,” Land Grant Holy Land wrote.

Illegal batting… lol What a stupid, but hilarious rule. — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) November 28, 2020

“That has to be the first time in my life I’ve seen an illegal batting the ball penalty called,” another fan said.

That has to be the first time in my life I’ve seen an illegal batting the ball penalty called. — Kyle Cogan (@CoachCogan) November 28, 2020

Thankfully for the Nittany Lions, the penalty didn’t cost them very much. The Wolverines were unable to take advantage of the lucky break, eventually turning the ball over on downs.

Penn State leads Michigan, 27-17, late in the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on ABC.