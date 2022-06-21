Riley Williams, No. 2 Tight End, Is Down To 3 Schools

Riley Williams will soon pick from one of three college football programs.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end revealed Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami (FL) as his three finalists. He'll announce his decision on July 1 at a time yet to be determined.

Per 247Sports, Williams is the second-rated tight end and No. 66 overall player in the class of 2023. The four-star prospect currently attends Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon.

In early April, Williams was also considering Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Michigan State. On3 projected his hometown Ducks as overwhelming favorites to land Williams with a 84.7 percent probability.

Williams was reportedly scheduled to make an official visit to Oregon this Friday.

With the Ducks eliminated, it's a tighter race between the final three programs.

Williams would become the 10th four-star recruit to join the Buckeyes in 2023, but that group includes tight end Ty Lockwood. The Crimson Tide have yet to land any pass-catchers for quarterback Eli Holstein, who committed to Nick Saban's program last month.

Meanwhile, Williams would become the first top-100 recruit to choose the Hurricanes for next year. He's now slated to reveal his plans next Friday.