Rising Wide Receiver Yazeed Haynes Announces New Commitment

Last month, three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes committed to Penn State. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and he announced that he'll be joining an SEC powerhouse.

Haynes has officially committed to Georgia. He shared this exciting news on Twitter.

Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State and West Virginia all extended offers to Haynes.

In an interview with Dawg Post, Haynes revealed why he wanted to join Kirby Smart's program.

“One thing that stood out to me was the coaching staff”, Haynes told Dawg Post. “It’s always a warm family feeling when I’m talking to the coaches. I also love the location of the school. One it’s someone wear its typically warm and also it is close to Atlanta. Which is good for when football is done because it presents me many business opportunities.”

Haynes is the No. 635 overall recruit and No. 83 wide receiver in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Georgia now has 18 hard commits for its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks third in the nation.