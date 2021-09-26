Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

For the first time in a while there appears to be actual parity within the college football world. The Heisman Trophy race, on the other hand, couldn’t be more obvious according to Robert Griffin III.

Griffin revealed his Heisman Trophy frontrunner on Saturday night. It’s none other than Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Crimson Tide haven’t skipped a beat with Young, Mac Jones’ successor, at the helm. Through three game so far this season, Young has completed 68 percent of his throws for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns with no picks. That doesn’t even include his numbers from Saturday night’s Alabama-Southern Miss game which are bound to be impressive.

So far Young is the early Heisman Trophy favorite. The rest of Griffin’s list includes Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Fresno State QB Jake Haener, Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa and Syracuse RB Sean Tucker.

Heisman Watch

1. Bryce Young QB Alabama

2. Matt Corral QB Ole Miss

3. Jake Haenar QB Fresno State

4. Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

5. Sean Tucker RB Syracuse — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2021

If the Heisman Trophy had nothing to do with the program a player plays for or how well a team performs, Jake Haener would probably top the list.

The Fresno State quarterback has been sensational so far this season. He’s thrown for 1,842 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions in five games. Don’t sleep on the Bulldogs.

Realistically, Matt Corral is Bryce Young’s greatest competition for the Heisman though. Better yet, the two will duel it out next weekend in Tuscaloosa. The winner will probably take the lead in the Heisman Trophy race.