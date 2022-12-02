Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

With conference championships set for this weekend, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has named his five teams to watch.

At the top of Griffin's list is USC. This Friday evening, USC will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.

The name of the game for USC is pretty simple. A win will most likely solidify the Trojans' spot in the College Football Playoff.

On the flip side, if USC loses to Utah this Friday, that opens the door for Ohio State to sneak into the CFP.

The rest of Griffin's top five includes TCU, Incarnate Word, Jackson State and UCF.

TCU will face Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday. Not only would a win secure a perfect record heading into the bowl season, it would punch the Horned Frogs' ticket to the big dance.

Even if TCU loses this weekend, there's a chance Sonny Dykes' squad makes the CFP.

It's going to be an exciting weekend of college football, there's no doubt about it