Robert Griffin III Names The College Football "Team To Watch" After Week 5

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

There have been several surprise teams in college football so far this season.

Tennessee, which is ranked in the top 10 for the first time in six years, is one of them. The eighth-ranked Volunteers are 4-0 overall heading into this week's showdown at No. 25 LSU.

Tennessee's play has not gone unnoticed by ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who named UT his "team to watch" after Week 5.

After the Vols, Griffin also mentioned UCLA, TCU, Kansas and Syracuse.

While they are off to a great start, the next five weeks should tell us more about Tennessee's staying power.

After facing LSU this Saturday, Tennessee will host top-ranked Alabama on October 15. A cupcake matchup against Tennessee-Martin on October 22 provides a brief respite, before back-to-back games against Kentucky and Georgia.

The Vols haven't won nine games in a season since 2016 and haven't notched 10 wins since 2007. They'd like to snap both of those droughts this year.