Robert Griffin III Names The College Football "Team To Watch" After Week 5
There have been several surprise teams in college football so far this season.
Tennessee, which is ranked in the top 10 for the first time in six years, is one of them. The eighth-ranked Volunteers are 4-0 overall heading into this week's showdown at No. 25 LSU.
Tennessee's play has not gone unnoticed by ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who named UT his "team to watch" after Week 5.
After the Vols, Griffin also mentioned UCLA, TCU, Kansas and Syracuse.
While they are off to a great start, the next five weeks should tell us more about Tennessee's staying power.
After facing LSU this Saturday, Tennessee will host top-ranked Alabama on October 15. A cupcake matchup against Tennessee-Martin on October 22 provides a brief respite, before back-to-back games against Kentucky and Georgia.
The Vols haven't won nine games in a season since 2016 and haven't notched 10 wins since 2007. They'd like to snap both of those droughts this year.