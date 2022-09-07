Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1.

On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter.

The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

The AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll each has the Crimson Tide first following a 55-0 win over Utah State. Nick Saban's squad could make a bigger statement with a road victory over Texas this Saturday night.

Griffin is apparently more impressed with Georgia's dominant 49-3 win over Oregon, which entered the matchup No. 11 in the AP poll. The defending champions made a strong opening case to command the top spot until somebody takes it from them.

While placing Georgia over Alabama isn't too shocking, also putting Ohio State ahead of the SEC juggernaut will likely raise more eyebrows. The Buckeyes began the season with a 21-10 triumph over Notre Dame at The Shoe.

The major national rankings have Clemson in the top five, but RGIII likes Texas A&M more. Currently No. 6 in the AP and Coaches polls, the Aggies shut out Sam Houston (31-0) to start the season.

Let's see how this Saturday's slate shakes up the college football landscape.