Big Ten Football Star Apologized To Team On Friday Night

A Big Ten football star apologized to his teammates on Friday night.

Purdue Boilermakers star Rondale Moore has had a pretty eventful fall. The All-American wide receiver initially opted out of the 2020 season before deciding to return. Since his return, his status each week has been a question.

Friday night, Purdue lost to Minnesota, 34-31.

Following the game, Moore apologized to his teammates for being a distraction.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, to my head coach, Coach Brohm. When I decided to come back to school, I had full intentions to play the full season. And, unfortunately, I reactivated a hamstring late in camp, wasn’t able to go Week One. And then, obviously, it was a snowball effect.

“I wasn’t able to go until tonight. And, honestly, I’m just apologizing because in the midst of them preparing each week, and trying to have a shot to compete for a Big Ten championship, I was a distraction.

“So, on Coach Brohm’s part, I went to his office and I asked if he could keep it as close because I thought I would be back a lot sooner than I was. And a lot of people created these narratives about myself, about this team. That’s never what I intended it to be. So, I just want to apologize there. But to get back out there tonight felt great. That’s really all I got for you guys.”

Moore did not take any questions.

Purdue dropped to 2-2 on the season with the Friday night loss.