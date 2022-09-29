Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Daniel Carlson #38 of the Auburn Tigers lines up to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year.

We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech.

Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback.

“From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on The Ringer podcast “Slow News Day.”

However, according to AL.com's John Talty, the rumor is not accurate.

"However, sources close to the situation told AL.com that Harsin has not been informed that his job status is in peril, nor has he already been told he will be fired by the end of the season," he reported on Wednesday.

Harsin's job is believed to be in jeopardy, though it doesn't sound like anything is official yet.

Auburn is set to host LSU on Saturday night.