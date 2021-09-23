Rush Propst, Prominent High School Football Coach, In Hospital

Rush Propst, one of the most prominent coaches at the high-school football level, is in the hospital, per a report.

According to Jason Sciavicco, Propst was taken to the hospital with COVID and pneumonia on Wednesday.

“***Important*** @PropstRush was taken to the hospital yesterday with COVID and pneumonia,” Sciavicco said on Twitter. “He needs all the prayers we can give. Please take a moment and say a prayer for him, Stefanie and his family.” Valdosta removed Propst from his head coaching position back in late April of this year after accusations surfaced of Propst recruiting players and offering financial help in the process. He’s been out of coaching ever since.

We wish Rush all the best in this situation. Hopefully he gets back to full health soon.

Valdosta, meanwhile, replaced Propst with Shelton Felton. Propst had nothing but good things to say about his replacement in a recent interview.

“I think he’s a phenomenal man,” Propst said, via the Valdosta Daily Times. “He’s somebody that you would want to coach your son. He’s a very good football coach. He worked for me two years in Moultrie. He progressed to being a head coach after we won it in ’14 and then from there, he was successful and then he moved on to the college ranks and then he was at Tennessee. … Valdosta’s in good hands with Shelton Felton.”

Propst will continue keeping watch of Valdosta. But first, he’ll focus on his health.