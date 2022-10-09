College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday

PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Arkansas Razorbacks game on September 21, 2013 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

A college football offensive coordinator was reportedly fired on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers reportedly fired its offensive coordinator following Friday night's loss to Nebraska.

The Scarlet Knights rank pretty low among other Big Ten teams in offensive categories.

"Sources: Rutgers has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers ranks No. 108 in total offense. TE coach Nunzio Campanile will be the interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach," Pete Thamel reports.

Rutgers fell to 3-3 on the season following Friday night's loss to Nebraska.

The Scarlet Knights will have a new look on offense moving forward.