Ryan Day Has 1-Word Message For Ohio State Football Parents

The parents of football players at several notable Big Ten programs have drafted letters to the conference, asking commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider his decision on the 2020 season.

The Big Ten announced earlier this week that the 2020 college football season has been pushed back until 2021, at the earliest. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have both decided to not play football this fall.

Parents of several Big Ten football players want the conference to change its mind. They believe their sons should be given the opportunity to play this fall, like the student-athletes in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are getting.

“The Big Ten had months to develop a strategic plan but instead chose to leave it up to each individual school creating confusion, inconsistency and no plan of action,” the letter from Iowa’s parents read. “There is time to fix the wrongdoings and come out as leaders. We strongly encourage the Big Ten to reconsider playing the fall college football season, develop a plan of meaningful action and letting these young adults be included in the decision-making process.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has issued his support for the Buckeyes parents.

“Fight,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s doubtful that the parents are going to be able to convince the Big Ten to change its mind, but it’s clear that many aren’t happy with the decision.