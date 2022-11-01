Ryan Day Announces Decision On Ohio State Player Injuries

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has reported plenty of injuries this season.

He's apparently tired of discussing them in detail.

According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day started Tuesday's press conference by telling reporters he won't provide specific information on player injuries moving forward.

Running back Miyan Williams exited Saturday's 44-31 win over Penn State early with an apparent hand injury. Day didn't confirm his status for Saturday's game at Northwestern, but he said he believes the junior's injury is "not serious."

Williams has already scored 10 touchdowns this season, five in Ohio State's Week 5 win over Rutgers. He took one of two carries to the end zone before exiting last weekend's triumph over the Nittany Lions.

Day has spent most of the season providing updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After returning to register just one catch on Oct. 22, he missed the Buckeyes' last game.

The star wide receiver, who ended a spectacular sophomore campaign with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl, has five receptions for 43 yards in three games this season.

Per Hope, Day said he "absolutely" expects Smith-Njigba to play again this season.