Ryan Day Announces Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Status This Week

Ohio State's offense could get a major boost by welcoming back Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The star wide receiver missed Week 2's win over Arkansas State after suffering a hamstring injury early in the season-opener against Notre Dame. On Tuesday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day expressed optimism that the junior will return to face Toledo on Saturday.

"He's further along than he was at this point last week," Day said, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "We're going to expect him to play this weekend. We'll see how this week goes, but we're going to only put him in the game if we feel 100 percent sure that he's ready to roll."

Day also hopes Julian Fleming will make his season debut after suffering an undisclosed injury during training camp.

With Smith-Njigba and Fleming sidelined last weekend, C.J. Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. seven times for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka also registered 118 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' 45-12 win over the Red Wolves.

Even in an offense featuring two 2022 first-round picks, Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 95 catches and 1,606 receiving yards last season. He recorded 347 yards and three touchdowns when Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson sat out the Rose Bowl.

Harrison and Egbuka have similarly capitalized on an expanded role this month. Day suggested the early injury setbacks will help his offense in the long run.

With that said, he's probably just as eager as Stroud and Buckeyes fans to see Smith-Njigba back in action.