Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week.

The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year.

"Ryan Day just said on Buckeye Roundtable that Senior Tackle will be held during bowl practices this year rather than Thursday. He doesn’t want anything to distract from the team’s preparation for Michigan," Dan Hope tweeted.

Michigan is always the last game of the regular season for the Buckeyes, but they'll be pushing an annual senior tradition into bowl season moving forward.

All attention is on the Wolverines for the Buckeyes this week.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to kick off at 12 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.