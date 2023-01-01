Ryan Day Asked About His Questionable Play Calling Decision

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State ended the year with a heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Despite squandering an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes had one last chance to punch a ticket to the National Championship Game. Quarterback CJ Stroud took them to the 31 with a 27-yard run, and Ohio State had 24 seconds remaining to create a closer field goal try to Noah Ruggles.

However, Dallan Hayden lost a yard on a first-down run. Stroud threw two incompletions before Ruggles hooked a 50-yard attempt way left.

After the game, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day explained his decision to call a first-down run.

"Two timeouts left. They were in zero [coverage], so if you split one, you could come out the back end," Day said. "Any couple yards there would add to the field goal. That was the idea."

Day said he "wouldn't change that call" despite not executing. Stroud concurred, calling it a "great call."

Hayden averaged 5.0 yards per carry this season. Such a gain would have given Day more creative freedom on second down and presented Ruggles with a more manageable try.

Ruggles hasn't made a 50-yard field goal in his collegiate career, but he was perfect on seven attempts from 40-49 yards this season. Five yards could have made a considerable difference.

If anything, Day could have tried to catch Georgia off guard with another run when Kirby Smart sent the house at Stroud on third and long. While the Heisman finalist threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a praiseworthy performance, he was still facing a ferocious Bulldogs defense without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In a game so close, everybody can identify multiple variables from every single play that could have altered the outcome. Ohio State ultimately fell painfully short in what amounted to a road game in Atlanta against an undefeated team.