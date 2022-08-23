Ryan Day Explains His Ideal Traits For Quarterback Recruits

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ryan Day has excelled at developing quarterbacks.

Since he took over as Ohio State's head coach, all three of Day's starting quarterbacks (Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud) have become Heisman Trophy finalists. Stroud is poised to become the third first-round NFL pick of that trio next year.

Given his success at the position, Cleveland.com's Stephen Means examined what Day watches when evaluating quarterback recruits.

Day said his first step is identifying the physical traits: size, movement, and accuracy. Means noted that every quarterback Day has recruited is at least 6-foot-2 and eventually weighs at least 215 after working with the team's strength and conditioning staff.

“Then the next thing you’re looking at is the spatial intelligence and spatial awareness in terms of the accuracy,” Day said. “Understanding body language. Being able to have some awareness and see certain things.”

He explained that some passers are "like carnival quarterbacks." While plenty of passers can throw the ball through a tire, he needs someone who can react when "things start moving."

Day then seeks out intangibles, including how a person responds to adversity.

“Certainly leadership and the way they carry themselves is very, very important,” Day said. “Then the ability to use mistakes as feedback to learn because you’re gonna fail. This game and quarterback play is constantly failing. But if you can learn from those mistakes and continue to grow and have that growth mindset that allows you the chance to keep building.”

Although not as easy to determine while recruiting, he eventually determines whether a passer can stand in the pocket and take a hit.

Brock Glenn, a four-star 2023 recruit from Memphis, must have checked all the boxes before accepting Ohio State's scholarship offer. Devin Brown will join the Buckeyes this year. He or former five-star recruit Kyle McCord could take over for Stroud next year if the star junior goes pro.