Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State can finally set its sights on gaining revenge over Michigan.

After each team survived a close call Saturday, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will collide in a battle of undefeated powerhouses. The winner should lock up a College Football Playoff spot, likely as the No. 1 or 2 seed.

Ryan Day's team hasn't lost since Michigan handed Ohio State a 42-27 defeat last season. Following Week 12's win over Maryland, per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors, the Buckeyes head coach acknowledged that it "has not been easy" living with that loss for a year.

Before escaping with a 43-30 victory, the Buckeyes trailed the Terrapins at halftime and led by as little as three points late in the fourth quarter. Perhaps the players had one eye ahead to next weekend's showdown in Columbus, but they can now focus fully on paying back their rival.

"You know our number one goal is to beat the team up north," Day said.

This may be the second straight season Ohio State enters The Game ranked No. 2 in the nation. While both teams could conceivably still earn a CFP bid, the Buckeyes don't want to risk a repeat of falling out of the four-team tournament.

All eyes will be on next Saturday's monumental matchup between Ohio State and Michigan, which airs on FOX at noon ET.