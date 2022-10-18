Ryan Day Has Honest Admission About What Ohio State Has Done So Far

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Midway through their season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Ohio State has dominated the opposition with a 33.1-point margin of victory, but Ryan Day said the team's work has only just begun.

Appearing on 97.1 The Fan, via Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors, Day isn't ready to celebrate the program's early success.

"We've done some good things the first half of the season, but none of our goals have been met," Day said.

Day added that "everything's gonna be harder" during the latter portion of the season. While the Buckeyes haven't faced a ranked opponent since defeating then-No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1, the schedule will intensify with Big Ten action.

After hosting Iowa this weekend, Ohio State will go to Beaver Stadium to face No. 16 Penn State. The Buckeyes will also seek vengeance against Michigan during the final game of the regular season, which could determine who finishes atop the Big Ten East and earns a College Football Playoff nod.

One bad game could derail a team's title aspirations, so Day knows his team must keep its foot on the pedal and maintain its current level of excellence until the end.