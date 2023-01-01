Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia.

But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too.

Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with a running back behind him, and run a quarterback sneak on fourth and inches?

"Bad call by Day. Need 2 inches. Just line up and sneak it. This defense is getting gashed on ever single play!" one fan wrote.

"Every team should automatically be doing the Philly QB sneak on 4th&1. It’s an automatic first," one fan added.

"It is unfathomable to me that teams don’t immediately rush to a QB sneak on 4th and inches or even line up in a shutgun formation," one fan added.

Ohio State basically never lines up under center, but maybe the Buckeyes should have that in the playbook.

