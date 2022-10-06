Ryan Day Has Surprising Admission On Michigan State

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Michigan State lightly.

The 5-0 Buckeyes are 27-point favorites for Saturday's contest against the Spartans, who have lost their last three games. Day nevertheless offered high praise for his upcoming opponent.

"Probably the most skilled team we’ve played to date," Day said Thursday, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

That's particularly noteworthy since Ohio State opened the season against a Notre Dame squad that ranked No. 5 before their Week 1 matchup. The Buckeyes have scored 223 points in four games following their 21-10 win over the Fighting Irish.

Michigan State has fallen short to Washington, Minnesota, and Maryland by 52 combined points. Rutgers and Wisconsin, both of whom lost badly to Ohio State, are the only other Big Ten teams without a victory in conference play.

Day doesn't want his team falling for a proverbial trap game. He also probably doesn't want to hand the opposition any bulletin-board material, hence the flattering words.

Ohio State and Michigan State will collide Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.