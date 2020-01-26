Ryan Day Has Message For Ohio State Fans About The Clemson Loss

Ohio State fans won’t be getting over the College Football Playoff loss to Clemson anytime soon. It doesn’t appear that the Buckeyes’ coaches and players will be, either.

Ryan Day’s team lost a heartbreaker to the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 29-23, in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Ohio State’s football team was honored at halftime of the men’s basketball game earlier this week.

Day had a strong message for Ohio State’s fan base.

“That game did not sit well with us. And you have my word we’re not going to forget about that game,” he said to a roaring crowd.

We could get an Ohio State-Clemson rematch in next year’s College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes and the Tigers are both expected to start the 2020 season ranked inside the top five as national title contenders.

Ohio State could get a chance for revenge next year.