Two prominent Big Ten football coaches have now admitted that they would be interested in playing an independent schedule if the conference decides to pull the plug on the season.

Earlier on Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers are committed to playing football. If they have to do it outside of the Big Ten, they’ll consider it.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think our university is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said.

This evening, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on College Football Live. He was also asked if the Buckeyes would consider playing outside of the Big Ten.

“We need to look at every option,” Day said on ESPN.

The majority of the Big Ten’s prominent head coaches and players have come out in favor of a 2020 college football season, played in the fall. They understand that it might not be possible, but they don’t understand why a final decision needs to be made right now.

Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 10, 2020

The Big Ten is currently scheduled to begin play in early September, though it’s possible the season could be pushed back to later in the month, or even early October.

Ultimately, though, the decision to play or not play rests with the administrators.