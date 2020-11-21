Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Late Decision On Saturday

There’s a fine line between being aggressive and being stupid. Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day appeared to cross that line on Saturday.

With the Buckeyes leading Indiana, 42-35, on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, Day elected to go for it on 4th and 1. Ohio State had a chip shot field goal attempt available to them – though the Buckeyes did miss an earlier field goal – but Day decided to go for it.

It didn’t work.

Ohio State tried to a play-action roll out with Justin Fields, who was pressured by Indiana’s defense. Fields was unable to connect with his tight end in the flat, turning the ball over.

Day is facing some major criticism for the call.

That was a dumb call by Ryan Day — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 21, 2020

I take the 3 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 21, 2020

Terrible decision by Ryan Day not to kick there. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 21, 2020

… what *was* that from Ryan Day? — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 21, 2020

Ohio State has one of the best offenses in college football, so it’s reasonable for Day to be confident in their ability to get a yard on fourth down. However, in that situation, it just felt like a reach. The Buckeyes could have kicked an easy field goal and gone up by 10 points with less than five minutes to play.

Thankfully for Ohio State, it didn’t seem to cost the Buckeyes. Indiana was forced to punt on its ensuing possession.

Ohio State still leads Indiana, 42-35. The game is being televised on FOX.