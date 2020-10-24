After a nearly two-month delay, Big Ten football is here. Saturday morning, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day summed up how the Buckeyes are feeling about it in just four words.

Day, speaking on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff with Jenny Taft, reiterated the phrase “today’s a good day” numerous times. He also touched on what he’s expecting from quarterback Justin Fields this season. Day’s Buckeyes take on Nebraska at Noon in their season opener.

Day was a driving force in getting the Big Ten to reverse its August decision to delay the season until the spring. Clearly, he’s thrilled that the Buckeyes are going to be playing this fall – and potentially competing for a national title.

Here’s the clip, via FOX:

Ohio State opens with Nebraska at home before heading to Penn State for a tough road contest next weekend. After that, they’ll get a reprieve for a few weeks as they’ll take on Rutgers and Maryland.

The Buckeyes, along with Alabama and Clemson, are expected to compete for a national title this season. But they’ll very possibly have to win all nine games on their schedule to have a shot.

Saturday’s contest between the Buckeyes and the Cornhuskers will kick off at Noon on FOX.