Ryan Day Reacts To Justin Fields’ Disappointing Game Saturday

Heisman-contender Justin Fields had by far his worst performance of the year on Saturday.

Coming into Ohio State’s top 10 matchup with Indiana, the star quarterback’s season was nearly flawless. Through the Buckeyes first three games, Fields had thrown for 908 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That quickly changed in OSU’s closely-contested 42-35 victory over the Hoosiers.

Fields threw three interceptions in the contest. Before this game, the junior QB only had three interceptions in his entire career. He was also uncharacteristically inefficient. In every game this year, Fields’ completion percentage finished in the 80+ range. On Saturday, the quarterback was 18-30 for a disappointing 60%.

Despite Fields’ struggles, Ryan Day believes his quarterback is still the best in the country.

Ryan Day on Justin Fields: “I believe he's the best quarterback in the country.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 24, 2020

It really says something that the Buckeyes were able to pull out a win over a top-10 team with their star QB performing so poorly. If it wasn’t already apparent, Ohio State has solidified itself as a legitimate championship contender.

It was certainly easier for the head coach to give his quarterback some leeway when the rest of his team was performing at such a high level. Day saw increased production from a running back corps that’s struggled all year. Master Teague III was a monster in the running game, rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

This being said, Day hopes he wont have to witness another performance like this from Fields.

Ryan Day on Justin Fields learning from his three interceptions: “He's his worst critic. That's what makes him great.” Day thinks Fields will learn from the adversity, but “I certainly don't want to see any more of those.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 24, 2020

Ohio State will face Illinois on Saturday. The Illini are coming off a two-game win streak and a massive 41-23 victory over Nebraska.

Fields should be able to get back on track this weekend against a team that’s allowed 40+ points in two of its games this season.