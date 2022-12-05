Ryan Day Reacts To Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Playoff Decision

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has officially played his final game for Ohio State.

The wide receiver announced Monday that he won't compete in the College Football Playoff and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He's dealt with a hamstring injury most of this season following a breakthrough sophomore campaign.

In a statement shared by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day wished Smith-Njigba luck in his next chapter.

"I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program," Day said. "He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him, and we all support him as he moves forward with his career."

After a quiet freshman season, Smith-Njigba recorded 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. When Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson sat out the Rose Bowl to set their sights on the NFL, Smith-Njigba seized the spotlight with 347 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 48-45 win over Utah.

That historic performance set expectations high for this season, but he tallied just 43 yards in three abbreviated games. He hasn't played since returning from a five-week absence on Oct. 22, but quickly leaving after aggravating his hamstring.

Smith-Njigba won't play in the Peach Bowl against Georgia or the National Championship Game if Ohio State advances.