Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State’s Mentality vs. Clemson Today

Ohio State and Clemson are less than 12 hours away from playing for a spot in the national title game. The Buckeyes and the Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

While Ohio State is the higher seed, Clemson is the favorite heading into tonight’s game. The Tigers are predicted to win by a couple of points.

Ryan Day, 13-0 as Ohio State’s head coach in Year 1, is liking how things are shaping up for his Buckeyes squad.

Ohio State is ready to be the “hunter” for the first time all season.

Clemson has “what we want,” says Day.

How will Ryan Day approach his first CFP pregame speech? Not by scripting it. Read ⁦@OhioStateFB⁩ mood, supply what’s missing in his message. Bucks are the “Hunter” vs ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ – Tigers “have what we want” – after a season of being the “hunted” as big favorites. pic.twitter.com/TxA0yOm4Ur — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 28, 2019

We should be in store for a fun one tonight.

The game will be on ESPN.