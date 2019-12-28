The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State’s Mentality vs. Clemson Today

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the Buckeyes' game against Northwestern.EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Clemson are less than 12 hours away from playing for a spot in the national title game. The Buckeyes and the Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

While Ohio State is the higher seed, Clemson is the favorite heading into tonight’s game. The Tigers are predicted to win by a couple of points.

Ryan Day, 13-0 as Ohio State’s head coach in Year 1, is liking how things are shaping up for his Buckeyes squad.

Ohio State is ready to be the “hunter” for the first time all season.

Clemson has “what we want,” says Day.

We should be in store for a fun one tonight.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.


