Ryan Day Updates Ohio State’s Health Upon Arrival At Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the Buckeyes' game against Northwestern.EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Game week has arrived for Ohio State. The Buckeyes touched down in Arizona this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game at the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day updated the Buckeyes’ health status after touchdown down in Phoenix.

The Buckeyes are in good shape.

Both quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade have been battling injuries at the end of the season, but both should be good to go.

Day said Ohio State expects to be at full strength on Saturday.

This is obviously good news for the Buckeyes, who enter Saturday’s game as a small underdog.

ESPN’s Football Power Index likes Ohio State, though. The computer model gives the Buckeyes a 54 percent chance to win the game.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

The game will be on ESPN.

