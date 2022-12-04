Ryan Day Was Asked If Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Play vs. Georgia

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohio State is in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes will have about a month to prepare for their game against No. 1 seed Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

With about a month until that game, will the Buckeyes get star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back from injury?

ESPN analyst Joey Galloway asked the Buckeyes head coach about that on Sunday.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day didn't say no...

"We’ll probably have an update over the next couple of days where that’s at," Day said in response to the question about the star wide receiver.

Getting JSN back would be huge for the Buckeyes against the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs.

Ohio State and Georgia are set to meet in Atlanta on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. E.T.