Ryan Day Was Asked When Ohio State Star Might Return

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are awaiting the return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The junior injured his hamstring during the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame. He's since missed two of their last three games and saw limited playing time when attempting to come back in Week 3.

On Tuesday, per the Columbus Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz, Day said it's up to Smith-Njigba and the team's medical staff to determine when he's ready to return.

The head coach said a "frustrated" Smith-Njigba is taking a "day-to-day" approach.

On Sunday, Smith-Njigba wrote on Twitter that it "kills me" to not be playing, but he expects to return "sooner than later" and trusts his teammates to "keep handling business" without him.

After collecting 95 catches for 1,606 receiving yards last season, Smith-Njigba has just four receptions for 36 yards this season. Yet the Buckeyes haven't missed a beat without CJ Stroud's premier target.

Sophomores Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have each scored five touchdowns in four games. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day called it a "silver lining" that the team's other receivers have gotten an extended opportunity to work with Stroud.

Smith-Njigba's status remains undecided ahead of Saturday's Big Ten bout against Rutgers.