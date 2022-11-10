Ryan Day Was Not Happy Following Ohio State's Game Saturday

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Expected to bludgeon Northwestern on Saturday, Ohio State instead earned a modest 21-7 victory.

Affected by heavy rain and wind, Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud mustered just 76 passing yards in an ugly win. Although the Buckeyes left Week 10 undefeated and No. 2 in the AP poll and College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Ryan Day didn't love his team's performance.

Via Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors, the head coach said he "didn't go to sleep with a good taste in my mouth" after the game.

Following the victory, per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Day described the game as "something I'm glad is over with."

Ohio State didn't earn any style points when compiling 283 total yards, two fewer than Northwestern, and converting four of 15 third-down attempts. The underwhelming performance came as 38-point favorites against an opponent that's now lost eight straight games.

The Buckeyes entered Ryan Field having scored 370 points in their previous seven games with a single-game low of 44. Even in adverse conditions, a championship contender is extended to brave the elements in more convincing fashion.

Day will hope for a sound night of sleep after Ohio State faces Indiana this Saturday at noon ET on FOX.