Star College Football Quarterback Has A Message For Every Fan

The state of the 2020 college football season – and sports across the world – is currently in doubt.

We’re still several months away from having to make a decision on the season – Week 1 is roughly five months out – but that’s not stopping people from speculating.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger took to Twitter today to express his optimism for the sport. He had a simple message for every fan.

“College Football will happen. We have to trust that!” he wrote.

College Football will happen. We have to trust that! pic.twitter.com/LlK0sJ35JY — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) April 5, 2020

College football will happen – eventually. The question right now is when?

Ehlinger isn’t the only one who’s optimistic. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a strong comment on the 2020 season earlier this week.

“My preference is let’s get to work and go play,” Swinney said. “That’s the best-case scenario, and I think that’s what’s going to happen. I don’t have any doubt. I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing and the stands are going to be packed.”

Time will tell, of course.