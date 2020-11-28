Sarah Fuller Had An Epic Postgame Quote After Her Debut

Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday afternoon when she became the first woman ever to play in a Power 5 college football game.

The Vanderbilt women’s soccer player suited up for the Commodores’ football team as they faced Missouri in an SEC matchup. Fuller was called up to the team following multiple COVID-19 diagnoses, including Vanderbilt’s starting placekicker.

Unfortunately, the nature of Saturday’s game made for limited kicking action. The 0-8 Commodores were shutout out by the Tigers in a 41-0 blowout, giving Fuller zero field goal or point after opportunities.

But, the kicker was finally given her chance to take the field coming into the second half. After receiving the ball to start the game, Fuller and the Commodores kicked off to start the third quarter — cementing her place in history.

Fuller’s seemingly intentional squib kick was executed to perfection.

Didn’t go OB..Didn’t give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D 🗣🗣👏🏻👏🏻 Congrats to @SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME. Incredibly rare to be the “1st ever person to do something” these days..this is really cool #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/A7vQsAFiM1 — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2020

This beautiful, barrier-shattering moment was certainly one for the books. Fuller shared an incredible message in a postgame interview, encouraging women and girls to continue tearing down the obstacles in front of them:

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to, you really can.” Sarah Fuller signs off with words of encouragement after making college football history ❤️ (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/JOQAVqzeMt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2020

Fuller acknowledged the importance of her platform as a role model for young women. Earlier this week, the senior announced she would play with the message “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet. Fuller said the message was a nod to the organization I Play Like a Girl, a nonprofit that exposes girls to opportunities in the male-dominated worlds of sports and STEM-related careers.

Tomorrow I will be wearing “Play Like a Girl” on the back of my helmet. @iplaylikeagirl is nonprofit that encourages girls to play sports and get exposure to STEM opportunities. Check them out! #playlikeagirl https://t.co/2inXh5PM2V pic.twitter.com/W7lF9dXkUR — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) November 27, 2020

While 0-8 Vanderbilt haven’t had too much to celebrate this year, Fuller’s ground-breaking moment is certainly something the program can be proud of.