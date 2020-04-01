One of the top quarterback recruits from the 2021 class announced his commitment on Tuesday night.

Sawyer Robertson, the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class, took to Twitter with his announcement. The top quarterback recruit announced his intention to play football and baseball for Mississippi State.

“A special thanks to Coach Leach and Coach Lemonis and the entire football and baseball staffs at Mississippi State for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. With all that being said, I will be continuing my football and baseball career at Mississippi State University,” Robertson said.

It’s a unique opportunity for one of the nation’s top recruits to play two sports. In the fall, he’ll suit up for one of the most well-known coaches in the country – Mike Leach.

Robertson clearly loved the idea of playing in an air-raid system in the SEC. He’ll have that chance next fall if he remains committed to the Bulldogs.

Committed! Thanking God for Everything! pic.twitter.com/5djMNiBe7g — Sawyer Robertson ⚡️ (@SawRobertson12) April 1, 2020

Robertson is the No. 16 overall quarterback recruit in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 28 recruit from the state of Texas and the No. 163 recruit in the nation.

Leach finally lands a top quarterback recruit, from Lubbock, no less – and it didn’t take him too long.

Can he lead the Bulldogs to SEC prominence?