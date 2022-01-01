There’s a reason the Rose Bowl is referred to as “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Some traditions get old, but college football fans aren’t tired of the pregame ceremony in Pasadena, California.

Before the Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes took the field for this Saturday’s game, a stealth bomber flew over the stadium.

For those who missed this scene, the Rose Bowl Game’s official Twitter account shared the video just moments ago. They posted the video with this simple – yet fitting – caption: “Iconic.”

The responses to this video were pretty great. It’s evident that fans have a ton of admiration and respect for the Rose Bowl.

“The Rose Bowl is definitely a bucket list sporting event I must attend one day,” one fan replied.

“The Rose Bowl has always been my favorite bowl game,” another fan replied. “No matter how dreary it is where I am, it’s always absolutely beautiful in Pasadena California.”

“Never wanna hear that Americans don’t do sport right again, best thing I’ve seen in ages,” a third fan tweeted.

Some things age like fine wine, and it’s safe to say the Rose Bowl falls in that category.

College football fans can watch this year’s Rose Bowl on ESPN.