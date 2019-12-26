Amazingly, the College Football Playoff is just two days away. Let’s take a look at what one major sports gambling site is predicting for both LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson.

OddsShark, which does score predictions for games, is taking both LSU and Clemson to prevail. If that happens, we’ll have a Tigers vs. Tigers national championship game in a few weeks.

OddsShark is predicting a two-touchdown victory for LSU over Oklahoma. It’s predicting a much closer margin of victory for Clemson over Ohio State.

Here are the two score predictions:

LSU and Ohio State flip-flopped all season long in the playoff rankings, but the Tigers were deemed to have had a tougher schedule in the end. Clemson, the reigning national champion, wasn’t tested much this season.

Oklahoma is the real wild card in the playoff. The Sooners have been counted out by most analysts, but Jalen Hurts has a ton of postseason experience.

The College Football Playoff kicks off with LSU vs. Oklahoma at 4:00 PM ET and finishes up with Ohio State vs. Clemson at 8:00 PM ET.