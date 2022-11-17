Score Predictions For College Football's Biggest Rivalry Games
There's still one more week of college football games before we get into Rivalry Week, but it's never too early to look ahead.
With college football's top rivalry games set to kick off in about a week, let's look ahead to some of the sport's biggest games of the year.
Here are some early score predictions for the top rivalry games.
Ohio State vs. Michigan
Score prediction: Ohio State 38, Michigan 35
Alabama vs. Auburn
Score prediction: Alabama 42, Auburn 17
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
Score prediction: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 39
Notre Dame vs. USC
Score prediction: USC 37, Notre Dame 24
Nebraska vs. Iowa
Score prediction: Iowa 21, Nebraska 17
Florida vs. Florida State
Score prediction: Florida State 29, Florida 22
***
The rivalry games can't get here soon enough.