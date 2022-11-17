Score Predictions For College Football's Biggest Rivalry Games

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff celebrate a 4th down stop with less than one minute left in the game to seal The Michigan Wolverines 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's still one more week of college football games before we get into Rivalry Week, but it's never too early to look ahead.

With college football's top rivalry games set to kick off in about a week, let's look ahead to some of the sport's biggest games of the year.

Here are some early score predictions for the top rivalry games.

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Score prediction: Ohio State 38, Michigan 35

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Alabama vs. Auburn

Score prediction: Alabama 42, Auburn 17

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Score prediction: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 39

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners stands with his team for the alma mater during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Notre Dame vs. USC

Score prediction: USC 37, Notre Dame 24

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Score prediction: Iowa 21, Nebraska 17

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Florida vs. Florida State

Score prediction: Florida State 29, Florida 22

DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 14: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

***

The rivalry games can't get here soon enough.