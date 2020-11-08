What Scott Frost Said About Nebraska’s QBs After Saturday’s Loss

The preseason quarterback battle was an interesting one for the Cornhuskers.

Junior QB Adrian Martinez had a new challenger for the starting position this year when freshman Luke McCaffrey burst onto the scene. The younger brother of Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly had an excellent showing in preseason camp.

When addressing the quarterback competition before the season, Scott Frost told reporters he felt Nebraska had “the luxury of two starters,” per ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg.

That clearly hasn’t been the case so far this season.

Despite a poor performance from his starting quarterback in Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, Frost remained closed off about the QB battle:

“I don’t really want to comment on that right now other than to say what I’ve said all along — I think we have two really good players,” he said.

Martinez has yet to throw a touchdown pass in either of the Cornhuskers two losses so far this season. In Nebraska’s disappointing 0-2 start, the junior QB has thrown a wildly inefficient 24/42 for only 230 combined yards and one interception.

“I feel for Adrian. That’s a tough position to be in, and he’s poured his heart and soul into this,” Frost said. “But those guys are going to compete, and I’m comfortable with both of them in a game. I thought we needed a spark, and gave Luke a shot. He deserved it.”

Frost benched Martinez midway through the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday, making way for McCaffrey. As a dual-threat QB option, McCaffrey provided the ‘Huskers with an offensive boost.

In just a quarter and a half, the freshman threw 12/16 for 93 yards and added another 49 yards rushing. Though he threw a pick of his own, the young quarterback looked to have some upside potential under center for Nebraska.

Though he isn’t acknowledging it in the press, Frost will have a lot to think about at the quarterback position moving forward.