Scott Frost Addresses His Controversial Vomiting Remark
Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost came under fire this week, when he made some comments about how often his offensive linemen have been throwing up during practice.
“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard," Frost said of his new offensive line coach, Donovan Raiola.
Sunday afternoon, Frost walked back his comment, saying he was exaggerating.
“Might have exaggerated puking a little bit," he said, adding that health is the No. 1 priority.
Frost and the Huskers are set to open the 2022 college football season on Saturday.
Kickoff against Northwestern is set for 12:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.