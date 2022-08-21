Scott Frost Addresses His Controversial Vomiting Remark

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost came under fire this week, when he made some comments about how often his offensive linemen have been throwing up during practice.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard," Frost said of his new offensive line coach, Donovan Raiola.

Sunday afternoon, Frost walked back his comment, saying he was exaggerating.

“Might have exaggerated puking a little bit," he said, adding that health is the No. 1 priority.

Frost and the Huskers are set to open the 2022 college football season on Saturday.

Kickoff against Northwestern is set for 12:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.