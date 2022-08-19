Scott Frost Announces Nebraska's Starting QB For 2022 Season

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scott Frost has picked his starting quarterback for the upcoming 2022 college football season.

The Cornhuskers are looking to replace Adrian Martinez, who transferred to Kansas State during the offseason.

One man has won the job. Frost announced this Thursday night that it will be Texas transfer Casey Thompson under center when Nebraska battles the Northwestern Wildcats in Ireland on Aug. 27.

Thompson has plenty of collegiate experience and won't be intimidated by Northwestern to begin the 2022 season. In three years at Texas, Thompson had 2,422 yards passing and 30 touchdowns with nine picks. He added 210 yards and five scores on the ground.

Frost clearly likes Thompson's dual-threat ability and overall collegiate experience. Both traits likely played a factor in Nebraska's quarterback competition. It also helps Thompson took a "big jump" in camp, per Frost.

Frost, meanwhile, is under heavy pressure to have a big year at Nebraska this season. If the Huskers don't at least go bowling, his seat will be hotter than ever.

Nebraska football begins the season a week from this Saturday when the Huskers battle Northwestern in Ireland.