Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts

Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward.

Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice.

Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent.

"Scott Frost said Nebraska will pit the 1s vs 1s more in practice, so the defense can see the look that the No. 1 offense can provide," Sam McKewon tweeted.

Fans are frustrated it would take this long for something like this to happen.

"Wow this just explains a lot," one fan wrote.

"Why TF wouldn't they do this anyway? The best should play to best," another fan added.

"Frustrating. Frost talks like this is his first year coaching at any level and he’s just now discovering things that his opponents have been doing forever," one fan added.

Nebraska is set to play Georgia Southern on Saturday, before taking on Oklahoma in Week 3.