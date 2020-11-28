Scott Frost Has Message For His Doubters After Friday’s Loss

Nebraska is off to a 1-4 start this season after another rivalry game loss to Iowa – the sixth in a row for the program. Head coach Scott Frost is starting to get some tough questions in his third year as head coach.

Frost, who turned UCF around in just two years and led the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017, has yet to replicate his success with the Cornhuskers. In his three seasons, he’s compiled a 10-19 record that includes an ugly 7-16 mark in the Big Ten.

Frost, however, remains optimistic. He apparently had a message for the team’s doubters after the game. Via Steven M. Sipple of the Lincoln Journal Star:

Scott Frost tells reporters he's been doubted in this state before, and knows there are people probably doubting him now. He says, "I know what happened last time (there were doubters), and it'll happen again." — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) November 27, 2020

Frost is referencing his Nebraska football career, of course. Frost, back in 1995, transferred in from Stanford after his sophomore season. After redshirting a year, he became one of Nebraska’s biggest success stories. He led the Cornhuskers to a share of the national title in his senior year after leading the team to a 13-0 record.

Frost’s words hold some merit, given what he was able to accomplish in Lincoln. But the program doesn’t really appear to be heading in the right direction, so they also ring a little hollow right now.

Frost’s contract, for those wondering, was extended near the end of the 2019 season. It runs through 2026.

Nebraska has two games left on its schedule – on the road at Purdue and at home against Minnesota. If they can win both, perhaps they can gain some momentum heading into the 2021 campaign.