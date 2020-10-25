Scott Frost Has Telling Comment On Ohio State After The Loss

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had a telling comment on the Ohio State Buckeyes following Saturday’s loss in Columbus.

The Huskers were simply out-classed by the Buckeyes for most of the second half on Saturday afternoon, losing 52-17.

Nebraska got off to a good start inside Ohio Stadium, taking a 7-0 lead following an opening touchdown drive, but it was mostly downhill after that. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes’ offense had too much talent.

Frost summed up his thoughts on the Buckeyes following the loss.

“I was happy with how they competed,” Frost said postgame. “I thought we tackled pretty well, but we gave up a lot of yards. I don’t know if that’s because we were playing such a good team. A ton of credit to them, their quarterback, the speed they have at their skill (positions). I think they have a lot of future pros on their team. At times, I thought the defense played well and battled, but we’ve gotta get more stops than that.”

Frost isn’t the only person who thinks the Buckeyes are loaded with pros.

Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer had a similar comment.

“First of all, it’s an NFL roster. I sat there going through, every player on their roster, offense, defense, will be in the NFL. Think about that,” Meyer said of the Buckeyes. “The only question is the secondary. You have Josh Proctor, Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks. Young players, highly recruited players replacing high draft picks in the NFL. That’s the only question mark.

“I think, as long as they stay healthy — the only thing that concerns Ohio State is Covid[-19]. That’s the only thing that can slow that team down.”

Ohio State will look to move to 2-0 next weekend, as the Buckeyes will take on Penn State on Halloween night.