Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long.

Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon.

According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach is in contention for the Bulls head coaching job.

USF fired head coach Jeff Scott on Sunday, following the program's latest loss. The former Clemson Tigers assistant coach didn't last very long in Tampa Bay.

Will Frost be the one who replaces him?

According to reports out of South Florida, the job could be Jon Gruden's to lose. However, if the Gruden hire doesn't go through, expect Frost to get consideration.

"BREAKING: Sources tell me the #USF job is Jon Gruden's if he wants it (1A) & a couple Bulls Boosters are ready to write the check now... FAMU HC Willie Simmons is 1B Bulls expected to put in a call to Scott Frost too if Gruden declines," Zac Blobner reported on Monday afternoon.

Frost previously had great success at Central Florida, prior to leaving for the Nebraska job.

Should the Bulls take a look at hiring him?