Scott Frost Reveals If There's Tension With Mark Whipple

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska Scott Frost wasn't too pleased with his coaching staff following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern.

Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Cornhuskers head coach said the "offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league." While those remarks aren't a glowing endorsement of Mark Whipple, Frost clarified Tuesday that he still supports his offensive coordinator.

"No tension," Frost said, per Joe Nugent of Nebraska's WOWT. "He’s very smart, thought it was good Saturday, thought it could be better."

Via Kevin Sjuts of 1011 News, Frost said he might have chosen some plays differently, but he also credited Whipple for guiding them to 28 points less than midway into the third quarter.

"If I was calling a game, I wouldn't want somebody else shoving a lot of things down my throat," Frost said. "Whip's an elite play-caller. I think that showed up in the first two-and-a-half quarters. You see what can be done with this offense."

Nebraska amassed 465 total yards of offense, but the final six drives resulted in four punts and two interceptions.

The Cornhuskers unraveled after an unsuccessful onside kick attempt while possessing a 28-17 advantage. Frost took full responsibility for the ill-fated call in Dublin.

Frost will look to snap Nebraska's seven-game losing streak when hosting North Dakota this Saturday.